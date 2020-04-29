Laredo: Not your ideal quarantine city

No one wants to be quarantined and everyone is just trying to make the best of it; however, some cities are better places to be stuck at home than others.

Downtown Laredo

A recent poll shows that Laredo does not rank high on dealing with the pandemic.

Millions of Americans are stuck at home in places that were formerly known as exciting cities.

Here in Texas, many restrictions will be lifted on Friday, May 1st.

A research company named Zippia, did a survey looking at what cities are best for the quarantine, and while Austin ranked in the top ten, unfortunately, Laredo is not looking as good. The survey took into account how spacious some apartments are, how speedy internet service is, nearby green space, and the plentiful options of take-out.

Austin ranked number ten based on how they dealt with social distancing but Laredo ranked number five on the worst places in the entire nation to be quarantined, the highest ranking city in the state.

The survey was critical of the average apartment size, amount of parkland per person, the percent of residents with broadband internet service, and the number of takeout options.

McAllen was the closest city in Texas receiving negative attention, listed at number nine.

The research argues that not only a lack of space makes things difficult for those living in apartments it can lead to depression.

The more public green space available per one thousand residents allowed other cities to ranked higher.

Again, we are expecting to see changes starting Friday as per Governor Abbott.

So while Austin is known for keeping it weird, they're still keeping it real.