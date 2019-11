A local orthodontics center is kicking off the Thanksgiving season with a pumpkin patch.

Laredo Orthodontics is inviting the community to learn about the services they offer while enjoying a free pumpkin festival.

Kids will be able to take part in several activities, and games for the whole family to enjoy.

The event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 802 E Calton Road.

The pumpkin patch is free and open to the public.