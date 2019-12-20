Laredo Pageant Productions hosting drive for local shelter

With the winter season in full swing, our local pageant organization is looking to help brighten the holiday season for those in need, especially during the brisk temperatures.

Laredo Pageant Productions is our local pageant organization that helps young women compete for the crown across Texas.

Chelsea Morgensen, Miss Laredo 2019 and Marcella Ayala Miss Southwest Texas 2019 are looking to help the Bethany House by hosting a donation drive.

Organizers are asking for anything that can help out those in need of shelter.

They are accepting toys for the kids, canned food, toiletries, & new blankets.

If you would like to help out, you can drop off items on Sunday, December 22nd at Roel's Images Salon on 1603 Calle Del Norte.

Organizers will be out collecting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can call Roel Gonzalez 956-286-3695.