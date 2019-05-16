Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra hosting concert

The Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra is inviting music lovers to a magnificent musical event you won’t want to miss!

Almost every month the Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra gets together with local students as well as musicians from all around the world to bring one of a kind musical performances to the Gateway City.

Now that the school semester is coming to an end, they are getting ready to host their final series of concerts.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 19th at the Laredo College Fine Arts Center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.