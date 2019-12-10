Laredo Philharmonic to host Christmas concert

A group of musicians is looking to get the community into the holiday spirit with a holiday concert.

They say the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear, and the same goes for the musicians who play the music.

In celebration of the 40th anniversary season, the Laredo Philharmonic is launching its 40 for 40 campaign where 40 musicians are adopted by patrons.

This weekend, they are hosting a Christmas theme concert over at TAMIU to get TAMIU into the holiday spirit.

The music group will be performing several holiday classics from the Nutcracker to Jingle Bells to get music lovers into the holiday spirit.

The concert will take place on Sunday, December 15th from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Texas A&M International University.