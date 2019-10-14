Laredo Philharmonic hosting Chaplin Symphony concert

The Laredo Philharmonic Orchestra is inviting music lovers and Charlie Chaplin fans to a spectacular musical event.

Charlie Chaplin, the genius behind such silent films such as Modern Times, The Kid, The Circus, and The Gold Rush was a composer himself.

In many of Chaplin’s films, he wrote a lot of the melodies and somebody else would play them.

This weekend, the Laredo Philharmonic will be opening its 40th anniversary season where they will show one of Charlie Chaplin’s last films using a new score by Daron Hagen.

The event will take place on Sunday, October 20th at the TAMIU Center for the Fine AND Performing Arts Center from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.