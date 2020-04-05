Laredo Police continue to crack down on city ordinance

Local authorities are continuing to crack down on those who choose to violate the city’s “Stay Home-Work Safe Order”.

According to Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño, over the weekend they visited 160 parks and 85 businesses and issued over 30 citations.

Police say on Friday, there was a house party where 34 people received citations.

Officers also cited seven businesses that were not considered essential and seven people violated curfew and 12 citations were issued for not wearing facemasks.

Police encourage residents to report any violations anonymously using the Laredo Police Department mobile app.