Laredo Police latest citation numbers

It looks as like the vast majority of the community is following the "Stay Home/Work Safe" order, but there are still a few violators.

On Tuesday, Laredo police issued a total of 19 citations, 8 for not complying with the face cover mandate, 4 for prohibited activities like going to the park, 5 for non-essential businesses that were open, and 2 are still pending clarification.

Aside from citations, our local officers checked 130 parks, 134 local businesses, 3 price gouging checks, addressed 72 complaint calls or order violations, and even 63 inquiries.

For more information on the order or you want to report something, you can call the police department at 795-2800.