Laredo Police release first quarter traffic safety numbers

A new report by Laredo Police shows how many traffic-related incidents have happened since the start of 2019.

Unlike 2018, no fatal accidents have been reported in the first quarter of 2019.

By this time last year, there were four fatal accidents recorded by police.

Authorities say having extra officers on the streets has helped decrease the number of accidents; however, Laredo Police have seen the numbers go up for DWI arrests.

This year, police report 160 arrests which is a bump from the 113 from this same time last year.

In an effort to educate the public on safe driving, Laredo Police are running a weekly segment on their Facebook page titled "Motor Squad Mondays", which showcases various traffic violation scenarios and safe driving tips.

