Laredo Police Department's mission is not immigration

With immigration policies and enforcement in full effect across the country, local authorities are reminding the public about their roles in the community.

The Laredo Police Department is reminding residents that they themselves are not immigration authorities.

Officers stress their mission is and always will be law enforcement.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says they do not go out looking to enforce immigration aspects of the law; however if someone is detained, they do work closely with law enforcement agencies including those involving immigration.

They say crime victims should be able to report their incidents to authorities regardless of immigration status.

They stress, U.S. laws are meant to protect victims.