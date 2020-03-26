Laredo Police Department COVID-19 response stats

The Laredo Police Department is continuing its efforts to protect and serve the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The police department says it has deployed an adequate amount of officers at various locations across the city to specifically address violations of the city’s coronavirus Emergency Ordinance.

Officers have checked 194 parks, 189 businesses, and 41 order violations.

Out of those calls, Laredo Police issued three citations; two were for businesses and one was for a resident who was at a city park.

During this time, the city has also responded to 17 price gouging checks.

LPD wants to remind the community to do their part and stay at home unless it is necessary.