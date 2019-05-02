Laredo Police Department cracking down on stash houses

Local authorities are ramping up efforts and awareness of the dangers of the illegal distribution points.

Officials with the Laredo Police Department are fighting to decrease the number of cases in the city.

A man we are calling Jose says it’s good to hear police are cracking down on stash houses; however, something needs to be done afterwards.

Jose says no area in Laredo is immune to stash houses and there should be more patrol to alleviate these types of instances.

Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says “It doesn't matter if it's a neighborhood well established like Alexander, it doesn't matter.

Those extremes we've seen sales of drugs in those extreme polar opposites, and we're very interested in taking those down no matter where they are."

While break-ins and burglaries are also a side effect, another is the exposure to the most vulnerable.

Another concern that police also have is the close proximity that these stash houses have to public spaces such as parks and schools.

Authorities say the proximity to schools and playgrounds are a top priority to the police department.

Jose says he worries not just for his child but for those in his neighborhood as well.

He says being a parent of a young child around the school is a very dangerous situation for those who walk around the area.

It’s also very important to talk to your children about the dangers that they could run into when they are out and about.

If you would like to report any suspicious activity, the Laredo Police Department reminds you of their presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.