Laredo Police Department hiring for 911 Dispatcher

They answer the calls for help every day and the police department is searching for others to be apart of the team!

The Laredo Police Department is encouraging job seekers looking to make a difference to apply as a 911 dispatcher.

The City of Laredo 911 is looking for people to be the call to action in connecting those in need of first responders.

Responsibilities include operating and monitoring radio dispatch and telephone systems using multi-channels and frequencies in a public safety communication center.

The job has been posted to the City of Laredo website and will remain open until March 11th.

The starting salary is between $16 to $22 an hour.