New support group helps officers recover from trauma

A new support group is helping our brave men and women in blue deal with high stress scenarios.

From the dispatchers to the boots on the ground, a new support group will allow anyone who has dealt with a disturbing situation within the force to talk it out.

The goal is to have officers figure out how to cope with the scenario to avoid them carrying that stress on their shoulders.

Gilberto Benavides with the police department says they try to normalize what the officer is feeling after an incident has occurred and how it can affect them emotionally.

A psychologist who helped officers during the Oklahoma bombing and most recently the Dallas shooting is helping officers who take part in the peer group.