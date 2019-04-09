Arrest made in connection to city's second homicide

A man is arrested in connection to the city’s second homicide of the year.

28-year-old John Lydell Tyler

Laredo Police arrested Gilberto Guadalupe Villarreal in connection to the murder of 28-year-old John Lydell Tyler of Beaumont, Texas.

Authorities say Tyler was shot and killed at a home on Santa Maria on Sunday morning, March 31st.

When officers arrived they found Tyler, but the shooter had fled the scene.

Tyler was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

