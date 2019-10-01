Laredo Police Department invites community to National Night Out

The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to a whole night of family fun events.

File photo: National Night Out

The City of Laredo along with local law enforcement will be hosting a whole slew of family activities at the Sames Auto Arena during its 11th annual National Night Out event.

Every year, the police department organizes the event to allow the community to know about what resources law enforcement has when it comes to keeping them safe.

The event is filled with games, food, prizes, live entertainment and of course a whole lot of blue.

It's not just the Laredo Police Department, several other law enforcement entities will also be on hand to answer any questions residents may have about what's going on in the community.

The festivities will get underway at 6 p.m. at the arena and last until 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.