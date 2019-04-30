Laredo Police Department launches Autism Outreach Program

One in 59 people is affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder.

City officials along with local law enforcement announced a new program on how they will respond to calls with people with special needs.

Veronica Orduno is all too familiar with police coming to her home in response to her son.

Orduno says there have been many instances where authorities have shown up because of her son.

She says her son has had meltdowns in the past and police have not been aware of how to handle him. Veronica’s son Tito is on the Autism Spectrum.

She came up with the outreach program after an incident where the police went to her home.

The mother got the idea after police said they were going to flag her address, so they know that it’s a specific kind of domestic disturbance.

As the president of Families for Autism Support and Awareness, Veronica worked with the city and the Laredo Police Department to come up with a database where family members or caregivers of those with autism can register their name and information.

This will inform law enforcement and thus allow them to respond to the situation accordingly.

Veronica says autism is not a physical disorder, it has to do with the way they think or interact socially and sometimes police are unaware if a person is on the spectrum or has special needs.

Councilwoman Nelly Vielma says the new program is a preventative measure to keep children and adults on the spectrum safe.

Veronica says she did this not only for herself but for the community as a whole.

As of Monday, the forms are available with the Community Relations Unit of Laredo PD.

They are available in both English and Spanish.