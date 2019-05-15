Laredo Police Department pays tribute to fallen officers

Local law enforcement officers along with the Mayor of Laredo gathered downtown to pay tribute to our fallen officers.

In honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which lands on May 15th, the Laredo Police Department decided to take part in the national campaign by hosting a ceremony in front of the post office downtown.

Several law enforcement agencies were on hand to remember those who have lost their lives while on duty.

The event not only honors those who have lost their lives but also recognizes the brave souls who keep our communities safe.