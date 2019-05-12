Laredo Police Department raids several eight-liner businesses

The Laredo Police Department raided several local establishments accused of engaging in illegal gambling.

The raids happened at around 4 p.m. on Friday evening.

Authorities raided approximately five eight-liner businesses.

According to reports, over 400 machines were confiscated with about 150 being taken from Gold Fish amusement on Jacaman alone.

The other places raided include the Sunflower on Fenwick, Gold Dragon, Winner Amusement and ABC Amusement.

Officers also confiscated money and documents during the raids.

We will have more information on this investigation as soon as the police department releases more information.