Laredo Police Department reacts to violence in sister city

The City of Laredo continues to alert people about the violence occurring in our sister city.

On Friday, November 15th, reports and pictures of streets blocked by burning vehicles flooded social media.

Monday, KGNS spoke to the Laredo Police Department about the violence, and they say they were monitoring the dangers on the other side of the border.

"U.S. law enforcement is doing its job on this side of the border,” said Joe Baeza of the Laredo Police Department. “Keeping aware of new updates, and sharing that information amongst all law enforcement agencies. This is what’s kept us safe in the past, a tight collaboration with each other."

The U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued an alert to anyone visiting Nuevo Laredo. The warning is due to confrontations between Mexican military and criminal organizations.

Anyone who happens to be in Nuevo Laredo is advised to avoid public places and remain in constant communication with family members.