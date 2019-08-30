Laredo Police Department receives 15 new officers

Fifteen cadets have joined the ranks at the Laredo Police Department.

The Laredo Police Department held its badge pinning ceremony on Friday morning for its newest officers.

A total of 13 brave men and two women took their oath during the ceremony.

According to the Laredo Police Department, these proud men and women have completed 30 weeks of training preparing to serve our community.

The cadets will begin their field training programs this weekend.

Congratulations to all of the new officers and welcome to the force.

