Laredo Police Department receives four stray bullet reports

While everyone was out enjoying their New Year’s festivities in a safe and festive manner, some still decided to shoot into the sky.

According to the Laredo Police Department, they received four calls regarding property damage due to stray bullets falling from the sky.

It's a dangerous New Year's trend that has become quite common in our area and in past years it has caused damages to homes and in some cases injuries.

Fortantely, so far no injuries have been reported but police say two vehicles were damaged.

