Laredo Police Department receives thermometer guns

The Laredo Police Department received some new equipment to help make their jobs a little easier and safer when they are out on the field.

A donation of infrared thermometers from "New-Com Global" that will go a long way in checking temperatures while practicing social distancing.

All officers need to do is point the thermometer at a person's forehead.

Investigator Joe Baeza says the thermometers will be a tremendous help in identifying those who may be experiencing symptoms.

The company was able to send 10 thermometers at no cost to the city or the police department.

Laredo Police want to clarify that they will not be going around checking people's temperatures.

This is just an extra tool for them to use while out on the field.