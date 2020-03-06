Laredo Police Department releases new version of mobile app

The Laredo Police Department is updating its mobile app to a newer version that will help serve the community.

The app will build upon features from the previous version by including several features to make the app user-friendly and more informational.

The app will still contain the traditional tip feature; however, they have added to it.

The tip feature will categorize the type of tip you choose to leave such as loud music, traffic enforcement, or suspicious activity.

It also has a topic specific to “subject ID requests” which the department puts on its social media page.

Using this feature will allow users to submit a tip straight from the app.

All tip categories have the ability to stay anonymous or provide contact info if they desire.

Other features include frequently asked questions, a sex offender’s registry, and an alert system.

Lastly, the app will have several links to items such as accident report retrieval, open records requests and all LPD social media platforms.

The app is free to download and they do not have to sign up or input any identifying information to access the features of the app.

If you have any recommendations or suggestions for improving the app, please reach out to the Office of Public Affairs at (956) 795-2899.