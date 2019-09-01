Laredo Police Department stands by City of Odessa

The Laredo Police Department is just one of the many agencies who were shaken up by the tragedy in Odessa.

The police department recently shared their thoughts and prayers for the City of Odessa and its police department.

LPD says, “These incidents are happening too often and we must work together as a community and a police department to communicate with each other”.

Authorities went on to say that if you see something, say something, so they can prevent a crisis from happening.