Laredo Police Department to enforce mayoral declaration

The Laredo Police Department will start enforcing Mayor Saenz’s declaration into the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The declaration states that mass gathers of 50 people or more will be prohibited.

Such examples include restaurants, bars, amusement centers, parties, weddings and or religious gatherings.

The only exceptions to the enforcement are schools, airport or transit centers, grocer stores, hospitals, jails, and theaters.

Those who violate the city’s declaration, if convicted could face a fine from $50 to $2,000.

The police department will start enforcing the declaration immediately.

The enforcement is being done to protect our community from the potential risk of exposure to COVID-19.

To read the full declaration click here