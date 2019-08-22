Laredo Police Department unveils real time crime center

The Laredo Police Department now has eyes in the sky; however, they don’t want to be known as big brother.

On Wednesday, Laredo Police unveiled its new real-time crime center which will help officers keep a close watch on illegal activity around town.

Police Chief Claudio Trevino says this new real-time crime center is a place where analysts and investigators are able to work together and respond to crime scenes in a matter of minutes.

Investigators will be able to monitor the city 24/7-365 days a year with the uses of state of the art surveillance technology.

Sergeant David Balderas with the police department says they will be looking at the cameras during a critical incident.

There are over 600 cameras that criminal intel analysists are looking at which are monitoring areas such as city buildings, bridges, and parks.

Chief Trevino says they are also looking to expand to UISD, LISD and Laredo College during their next phase.

The $1.4 million dollar investment into the real-time crime center is funded by money seized from past criminal activities intercepted by police.