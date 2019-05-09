Laredo Police Department wants you to be safe during severe weather

With high chances of thunderstorms in our area, our local law enforcement officers want to make sure the community is safe when driving out on the roads.

When it rains, it often tends to pour in our area, leaving many streets flooded.

Police want to remind drivers to turn around, don’t drown. If you see an area that has a large amount of water, do not try to drive through it, because it can paralyze or completely damage your car.

Officials say when driving in the rain, make sure to increase your distance between vehicles in front and behind you.

Also, remember to drive at reduced speeds when traveling on slippery roads to prevent accidents.

Authorities would like to remind the community that they will be providing updates about road closures and accidents in the event of an emergency.

You can download their Laredo Police Department app or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.