Laredo Police Officers to shave off November scruff

Now that December is officially underway, it’s time to shave off that November scruff!

After a month of not shaving, members of the Laredo Police Officers Association will be holding its annual "Shave Off Event."

After a month of not shaving, members of the Laredo Police Officers Association will be holding "The Shave Off Event."

Each year, men around the nation don't shave, groom, or cut their facial hair for the entire month of November, as a way of raising awareness and money to fight cancer.

If you participated in the initiative, you are invited to the event for a before and after picture.

The event is Monday, December 2nd at the Laredo Police Officers Association Unity Hall at 10 a.m.

Locally, the association has raised over $5,000 during the month of November.