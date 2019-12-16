Laredo Police advising public about scam calls

The Laredo Police Department is advising the public that there has been a sudden waves of scam calls in our area.

According to police, the incoming call usually displays a phone number from either a law enforcement office or the IRS.

The caller then intimidates the victim to make a payment over the phone or face severe consequences.

The method of payments range from credit cards, wire transfer and sometimes event gift cards.

In some cases, the caller asks for personal information such as social security numbers and birth dates.

Police are reminding you to be vigilant when answering any incoming call, because numbers can be duplicated.

If you feel that you have been scammed you can contact the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800.