Laredo Police announce the details of National Night Out

The Laredo Police Department packed the Sames Auto Arena on Tuesday morning to announce the details of an upcoming event that will highlight how they will entertain the families they protect.

Officers announced the details for the 11th annual National Night Out.

Families will get a chance to meet with their fellow men and women in blue while also enjoying games, food, and live entertainment.

The event will take place on October 2nd at the Sames Auto Arena from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

It’s a fun-filled event you won’t want to miss.

