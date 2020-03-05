Laredo Police arrest three during search of house

An investigation involving Laredo Police and Border Patrol leads to the discovery of drugs, weapons and a large amount of cash.

The Laredo Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jose Joel Gonzalez, 29-year-old Juan Sergio Martinez and 52-year-old Irma Garcia in the case.

The investigation unfolded on Tuesday, March 3rd when police and Border Patrol received a call regarding suspicious activity going on at a home on Zaragoza Street.

When officers arrived, police say they found two men identified as Gonzalez and Martinez who were fleeing from authorities and arguing about getting rid of a weapon.

After a brief chase, both men were detained and found to be in custody of a white powdery substance.

Meanwhile, officers searched the living room of the home and found Garcia to be in possession of a tin can with white rock substance.

After a thorough search of the residence, police found, a .40cal handgun, bags of white powdery substances and roughly $6,000 in cash.

All three individuals were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.