Laredo Police bring Christmas to 160 kids in need

They say police officers are super heroes, and today they demonstrated that they can be among young children.

These are not just characters from the Avengers movie, they are the Laredo Police Department. Officers exchanged their uniform for these costumes to put a smile on 160 children’s faces just in time for the holidays.

It's part of the annual event called Angel Tree, hosted by the Laredo Police Officers Association.

"What really gets to us, is that sometimes the kids won't even open their presents,” said investigator Joe Baeza. “A lot of them won't have anything to open during Christmas. So it really hits your gut when you see a child on their own discipline not opening a gift because they won't have anything else to open Christmas morning."

Officers who are members of the association sign up to sponsor a child, and each student makes a list with three things they would like for Christmas.

The officers get everything on the list for them and some even sponsor multiple children.