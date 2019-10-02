Laredo Police catch up with residents over some coffee

The Laredo Police Department invited residents to enjoy some coffee together as part of National Coffee with a Cop Day.

Every so often, the police department gets together at various McDonald’s restaurants across town to meet with community members.

Authorities say it's a great event where residents can get to know their fellow officers and ask questions about what's going on in the community.

Our local officers met with community members at the McDonald’s on San Bernardo Avenue to hear about their concerns and what they can help improve in the community.

This event is hosted once a month so check out the Laredo Police Department Facebook page to see when the next one takes place.