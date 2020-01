Local law enforcement officers will be conducting a training exercise at a local school that could cause road closures.

The Laredo Police Department SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Teams will be conducting a training exercise at Harmony School of Innovation along with school personnel.

During this time, the 4600 block of Daugherty will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route to get to their destinations.