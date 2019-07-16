Laredo Police continue to investigate the death of Myriam Camarillo

Last week, police were alerted to the disappearance of 27-year-old Myriam Camarillo, a story that many in the community were following and praying for the best.

27-year-old Myriam Camarillo

Unfortunately, the search for her whereabouts took a drastic turn this past weekend when they discovered her body at a home in north Laredo.

How Camarillo’s life came to an end is something that is slowly coming to light.

On Monday, July 8th, just days before Myriam’s body was discovered, she was reported missing by her mother Sandra Pineda.

Investigator Joe Baeza says they were immediately concerned over the matter because she had never disappeared before.

The investigation started in the downtown area where she was last seen.

Baeza says on Tuesday, they had recovered video from one of the businesses downtown, which indicated that she was last seen with an individual leaving one of the bars.

Once police released the image of the surveillance video, the man came forward and was cooperating with authorities but they were still unable to locate Myriam.

On Friday evening, investigators got a break in the case when they retrieved Camarillo’s phone records and saw that she had used a ridesharing service to get from the downtown area to a home on Saint Pierre Street.

Detectives arrived at the home late Friday night and spoke with the people who were staying at the location. Officers also made contact with the person who eventually became the suspect.

The man identified as Joseph Steven Carizzales, 26, fled law enforcement, swam across the river and ended up in Mexico.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals and Border Patrol helped police make contact with Mexican authorities, and were eventually able to capture Carrizales and take him into custody.

Once police gained access to the home, they found Myriam’s body inside one of the rooms.

The exact details on how she died remains under investigation, but how she was found is something police are withholding out of respect for the family.

Baeza adds that the investigation remains ongoing, so nothing is being ruled out. Despite identifying a suspect, they are still looking into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The police department also addressed several speculations people are making online saying she was kidnapped; however, authorities say she was not taken by force.