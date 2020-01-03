Laredo Police continue to monitor violence in Nuevo Laredo

Local law enforcement officers are continuing to monitor reports of ongoing violence in our sister city.

The Laredo Police Department says the situation remains unstable and unsafe, so they are encouraging any paisanos returning from Mexico to avoid the bridges in Nuevo Laredo.

The Columbia Bridge to the north and international bridges south of Laredo may present a safer alternative for travelers attempting to cross into the U.S.

Travelers are recommended to monitor any information released by the U.S. Consulate General of Nuevo Laredo and the State Department of the United States for any travel advisories in Mexico.