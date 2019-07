A man is arrested for possession during a routine traffic stop.

Laredo Police pulled over Aldo Armin Almendarez after he was driving without his headlights on.

During the traffic stop, officers went ahead and searched his vehicle and found a brown sticky substance that looked like heroin.

Almendarez was arrested and while he was being booked officers found $1,300 in his left sock.

The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance.