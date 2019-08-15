Laredo Police find drugs during routine traffic stop

A man is arrested after Laredo Police found several pounds of marijuana inside a jeep outside a local business.

The incident happened on Tuesday when officers spotted the vehicle at the 4800 block of San Dario and Calton.

Police questioned Enrique Jesus Canet, 18 and asked him why he was at the location if the business was already closed.

After Canet was acting nervous, a K-9 officer was called to the location and found a large bundle of marijuana weighing in at 80 pounds.

Canet was charged with possession of marijuana.