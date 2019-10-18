Laredo Police holds McGruff presentations

Local elementary students are taking a bite out of crime this week with the help of a popular mascot.

The Laredo Police Department kicked off its McGruff the Crime Dog presentations on Wednesday over at Bruni Elementary.

The students were seen dancing and cheering on McGruff at the school gym.

It's all an effort to promote Red Ribbon Week, a campaign to encourage to teach young students to take a stand against drugs.

Authorities say the key to staying drug-free is by educating students, parents, and teachers.