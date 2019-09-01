Laredo Police investigating Saturday shooting

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, August 31st at around 7:50 p.m.

Officers arrived at the Laredo Medical Center where they met with a 41-year-old woman who was shot in the middle of her torso.

Authorities say she is listed in stable condition.

Investigators with the Crimes Against Persons division is leading the investigation.

So far no one has been charged and more information will be released when it becomes available.

