Laredo Police investigating city's fourth homicide

The Laredo Police Department is currently investigating Laredo’s fourth homicide of the year.

According to police, there were two separate shootings at the same location, but at different times.

The first incident happened at around 2 a.m. at 1700 block of Callaghan Street in west Laredo.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was killed and two others were injured.

Officers also confirmed that a second shooting occurred within hours from the first where more people were injured.

One person was confirmed dead in the second shooting.

At this time the identity of both victims has not been released.

The Laredo Police Department is asking the community to come forward with any information about the shootings.

If they have any information they are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

KGNS News will bring you all the latest details on this developing story.