Laredo Police investigating alleged homicide

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an alleged homicide that happened Thursday night.

Police were called out to the housing area near Springfield and Gale at around 10 p.m.

Details are light at the moment; however, police did confirm one person is dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, so police have not released the identity of the victims involved.

A local resident stated that she heard all the commotion and that someone had died.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.