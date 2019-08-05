Laredo Police investigating city's third homicide

The Laredo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in central Laredo over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday night when authorities were called out to the 100 block of W Kearney Street where a man was found dead outside a home.

Only a few details have been released at the moment; however, authorities did confirm that the victim is a 29-year-old man.

So far no arrests have been made and the Laredo Police Homicide Divison is leading the investigation.