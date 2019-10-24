Laredo Police investigating reports of intimate photos surfacing online

The Laredo Police Department is investigating reports of intimate pictures appearing on an online website.

Authorities are reminding the community to avoid “sexting” which refers to sharing intimate pictures and or phones online or through text.

If a photo of a minor is involved it may constitute as child pornography.

Anyone who has been affected by the website is urged to contact police at 795-2800.

Police strongly encourage parents to speak to their teens and pre-teens about the risks of sharing intimate pictures with anyone.

The same risks apply to adults who place themselves in vulnerable scenarios and risk mental anguish and unforeseeable exposure when sharing intimate pictures.

Anyone caught sharing or posting intimate photographs or videos against a former partner will face serious criminal charges.