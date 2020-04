Laredo Police are investigating an incident where a body was found near a dumpster in the parking lot of a local fitness center.

Multiple police officers were inside the parking lot of Planet Fitness located at 400 W Calton Road.

Details are light, but authorities did confirm a body was found at the scene.

Someone with the Webb County Medical Exam Office was also called to the area.

KGNS News will keep you updated on the police department's findings.