Laredo Police inviting youngsters to take part in Explorer program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department Explorer Post 468 is now accepting applications for the program.
The year-round program for adolescents offers in-classroom and hands-on training for those interested in law enforcement.
Explores currently meet on a weekly basis and participate in community events as well as other activities; they also compete on various state levels.
Interested applicants may pick up applications at the Laredo Police Department at 4712 Maher Avenue between 8 a.m. and five p.m.
The minimum requirements to be part of the Explorer program are:
1. Be between 14-20 years of age.
2. Be currently enrolled in school.
3. Maintain at least a “B” or (80) grade point average in each class.
4. Be in good physical condition.
5. Must hold a valid Texas ID or Driver’s License.
6. Must have parental consent.
7. No criminal history.
The last day to submit is the last day of September.
You can find a list of the requirements online.