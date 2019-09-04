Laredo Police inviting youngsters to take part in Explorer program

The Laredo Police Department Explorer Post 468 is now accepting applications for the program.

The year-round program for adolescents offers in-classroom and hands-on training for those interested in law enforcement.

Explores currently meet on a weekly basis and participate in community events as well as other activities; they also compete on various state levels.

Interested applicants may pick up applications at the Laredo Police Department at 4712 Maher Avenue between 8 a.m. and five p.m.

The minimum requirements to be part of the Explorer program are:

1. Be between 14-20 years of age.

2. Be currently enrolled in school.

3. Maintain at least a “B” or (80) grade point average in each class.

4. Be in good physical condition.

5. Must hold a valid Texas ID or Driver’s License.

6. Must have parental consent.

7. No criminal history.

The last day to submit is the last day of September.

You can find a list of the requirements online.