Laredo Police issue over 300 citations during the Fourth of July

The Laredo Police Department saw flying colors during the Fourth of July weekend.

In the span of just two weeks, officers stopped 237 vehicles and issued 346 citations.

Police say a total of 16 of those incidents resulted in DWI arrests and eight were other arrests.

The police department teamed up with other law enforcement agencies during the initiative.

TxDOT gives the department money through state funding, to pay for the overtime of the officers working during the enforcement period.

