Laredo Police issue roughly 750 citations during Stay Home Work Safe Orders

Laredo Police is providing a look at how many citations have been issued since the "Stay Home Work Safe" Order went into effect.

The police department spokesperson gave the cumulative amount as of Sunday which reflects 345 citations for not covering the nose and mouth, 103 for non-essential travel, 102 for prohibited activities, 92 for adults violating the curfew, and 17 for juveniles violating curfew.

Authorities say they also issued 50 citations to non-essential businesses, 22 for park violators, and 19 for those not practicing social distancing.

During the city's Stay Home Work Safe Orders, the police have been cracking down on those who choose to violate the city's orders.

