Laredo Police issues citations during Stay Home Work Safe Order

It's been more than 24 hours since the Stay Home Work Safe Order went into effect; now, Laredo Police are providing an update on what law enforcement is seeing.

As of Saturday, Police Chief Claudio Trevino says three citations have been issued.

One at the park and two at private residences.

The chief says the order does not allow for gatherings, so that means you cannot have people over to your house for a get-together.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police continue to answer between 50 to 60 calls a day.

